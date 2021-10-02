Alexandria Capital LLC Has $10.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.45.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $380.00 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.