Alexandria Capital LLC Has $21.31 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $21,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALNY opened at $192.68 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $209.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.65 and a 200-day moving average of $164.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,636. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALNY. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.23.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

