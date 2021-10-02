Alexandria Capital LLC Purchases 1,597 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,067,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,477 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,646.2% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,942,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,304 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $61,534,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 351.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,132,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.33 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

