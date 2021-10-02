Alexandria Capital LLC Purchases 2,727 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,626,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $822,432,000 after purchasing an additional 179,467 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 815,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock opened at $144.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.78 and its 200 day moving average is $204.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.34.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

