Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 1,392 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.2% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after buying an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $360.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $370.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $266.97 and a 1 year high of $382.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

