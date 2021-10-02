Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 6,028 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.60.

