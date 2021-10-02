Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 31.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.34.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $144.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

