Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BABA. Benchmark boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.34.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $144.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $391.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.10. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after buying an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

