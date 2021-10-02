Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.06. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

ABTX stock opened at $39.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $791.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $38.70. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $43.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,659,000 after purchasing an additional 50,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,045,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after buying an additional 166,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,833,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

