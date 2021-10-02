AllianceBlock (ALBT) Price Hits $0.87 on Top Exchanges

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded up 2% against the dollar. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $203.54 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllianceBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00120145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00236336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012981 BTC.

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

AllianceBlock (CRYPTO:ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllianceBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllianceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

