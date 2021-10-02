AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 45,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,469. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $30.91.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.