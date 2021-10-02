AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 45,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,469. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $30.91.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.
About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
