AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,317 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,911 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal comprises about 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $9,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 59.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.