AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 1,069.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,629 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Bausch Health Companies worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 17.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 171,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 13.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 274,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,572,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of BHC stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.