AlpInvest Partners B.V. Invests $11.12 Million in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 163,735 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,123,000. UiPath makes up about 5.5% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.62.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $2,528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $2,804,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,841,013.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358 in the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PATH traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,646. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.29. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.96 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

