Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.85% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

NYSE ATUS opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.08. Altice USA has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $38.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam purchased a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

