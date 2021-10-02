Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ALZN opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33. Alzamend Neuro has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

In other Alzamend Neuro news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.07 per share, with a total value of $49,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,398,433 shares of company stock worth $2,322,029 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALZN. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.