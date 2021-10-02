Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $63.10

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.10 and traded as high as $66.48. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $65.85, with a volume of 75,666 shares changing hands.

AMADY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $68.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $752.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

