Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Update

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Danske raised Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ambu A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:AMBBY opened at $28.40 on Friday. Ambu A/S has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

