American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) versus Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Head to Head Analysis

American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Bank and Westamerica Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation $211.49 million 7.25 $80.41 million $2.83 20.17

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Dividends

American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares American Bank and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bank N/A N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 39.99% 9.94% 1.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of American Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Bank and Westamerica Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.37%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than American Bank.

Volatility & Risk

American Bank has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats American Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Bank Company Profile

American Bank, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer. The company was founded by Frederick John Jaindl in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

