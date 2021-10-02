American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 181.8% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEPT opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20. American Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

Get American Energy Partners alerts:

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in energy production and water technology. Its subsidiaries designs, builds, and operates regional water treatment facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for American Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.