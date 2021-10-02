American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 181.8% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AEPT opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20. American Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.
About American Energy Partners
