American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Down 99.3% in September

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the August 31st total of 398,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,009,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of American Green stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,656,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,002,695. American Green has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Get American Green alerts:

About American Green

American Green, Inc engages in the medical marijuana business. The firm specializes in cultivation, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, and retail of medical marijuana. It also offers tracking inventory services for growers. The company was founded on November 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.