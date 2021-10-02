American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.29.

AOUT opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $344.98 million and a P/E ratio of 17.35.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski purchased 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Outdoor Brands (AOUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.