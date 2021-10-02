American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stake Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APEI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Public Education by 1,297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APEI. Truist Securities cut their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist cut their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

