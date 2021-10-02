American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,876,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in American Tower by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,014,000 after buying an additional 81,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,310,000 after buying an additional 42,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

AMT stock opened at $266.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

