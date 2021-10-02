Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $25.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.62. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $112,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $711,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,538. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.