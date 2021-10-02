Analysts Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $964.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Edward Jones cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. H Partners Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,341 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,163 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,948,000 after acquiring an additional 984,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,215,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.83. 1,402,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,579. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

