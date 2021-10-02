Analysts Anticipate Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Krystal Biotech posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($2.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.11. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after buying an additional 385,096 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $1,695,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

