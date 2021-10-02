Analysts Anticipate SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SEMrush.

Several analysts recently commented on SEMR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $167,960.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,835 shares of company stock worth $5,474,851.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SEMrush by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEMR stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 236,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,703. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90. SEMrush has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $32.48.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

