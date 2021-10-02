Analysts Expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce sales of $2.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the lowest is $2.64 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $8.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion.

CAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,735,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $2,199,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 120.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $121.89 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

