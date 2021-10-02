Analysts Expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Analysts expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to post earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.98. Cabot reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Cabot stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,862. Cabot has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,651,000 after buying an additional 1,254,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441,649 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4,205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 432,067 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 394,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,382,000 after acquiring an additional 371,757 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

