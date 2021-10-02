Analysts Expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report $684.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $687.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $679.50 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $548.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $419.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.19. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

