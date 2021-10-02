Analysts Expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will post sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.08 billion and the lowest is $5.00 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $3.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $20.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.33 billion to $21.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $25.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.10.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Western Digital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,313. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average of $67.26. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $35.29 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

