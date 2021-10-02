Analysts Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT at $33.43

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARMK. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Aramark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Aramark by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Aramark by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.78. 3,795,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

