Analysts Set Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) PT at $17.00

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

CBIO traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.06. 197,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,132. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.02.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,399.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.