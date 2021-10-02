Analysts Set Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

ELMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

ELMS opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.90. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

