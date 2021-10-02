Analysts Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Target Price at $41.47

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.47.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ LI remained flat at $$26.29 during midday trading on Friday. 3,452,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,428,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.31 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Li Auto by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,448,000 after buying an additional 13,560,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Li Auto by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,274,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,626,000 after buying an additional 1,470,809 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Li Auto by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,138,000 after buying an additional 5,653,172 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 766.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,675,000 after buying an additional 11,311,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

