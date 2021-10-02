Analysts Set Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Target Price at $44.14

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of MAXR stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.84. 621,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,560. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2,884.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,421,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 580,294 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,774 shares during the period. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

