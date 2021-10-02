Analysts Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT at $216.80

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $43.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.09. The company had a trading volume of 34,316,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,609,525. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.79 and a 200 day moving average of $262.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $137.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna has a 1-year low of $65.49 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total value of $3,540,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,000 shares of company stock worth $136,903,680 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 34.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 96.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,529,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

