Analyzing Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) and Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rover Group and Verb Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group N/A N/A N/A Verb Technology -402.38% -252.44% -102.47%

This table compares Rover Group and Verb Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verb Technology $9.97 million 13.23 -$24.96 million ($0.80) -2.44

Rover Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verb Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.7% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Verb Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Verb Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rover Group and Verb Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Verb Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Rover Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.23%. Verb Technology has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.13%. Given Verb Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than Rover Group.

Summary

Rover Group beats Verb Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Co., Inc. engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. The firm’s applications are available in both mobile and desktop versions and offer fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The company was founded by Rory J. Cutaia on November 27, 2012 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

