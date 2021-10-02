Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $32.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Antero Resources traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 275129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,662,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after acquiring an additional 669,835 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

