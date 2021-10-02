Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Raised to $32.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AR. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

Shares of AR opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

