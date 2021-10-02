Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will announce sales of $35.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $35.74 billion. Anthem posted sales of $30.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $137.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.34 billion to $138.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $151.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.18 billion to $153.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.90.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 1.5% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Anthem by 0.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $375.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,297. Anthem has a 1-year low of $264.44 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

