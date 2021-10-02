AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce sales of $93.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.20 million to $94.66 million. AppFolio posted sales of $84.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $352.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.70 million to $353.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $421.87 million, with estimates ranging from $419.60 million to $424.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $43,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,151 shares of company stock worth $1,115,911. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 78.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 34.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 7.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.74. AppFolio has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.07.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

