Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Downgraded by New Street Research

New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $162.38.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.39.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $129.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.92. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $56.87 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,470,015,000 after buying an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after buying an additional 1,022,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,129,606,000 after purchasing an additional 358,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,982,000 after purchasing an additional 362,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

