ARC Resources’ (ARX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.27.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$11.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.02. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$5.66 and a 52 week high of C$12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.68 billion and a PE ratio of 50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 100.42%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

