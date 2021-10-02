ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €38.22 ($44.97).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.