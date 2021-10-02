Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,975 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises about 0.6% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

