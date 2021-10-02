Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 130.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,880. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.27.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $46,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $88,465 in the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,248,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,945,000 after buying an additional 46,661 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after purchasing an additional 782,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 924,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,242,000 after purchasing an additional 268,537 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

