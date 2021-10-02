Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARNA. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

ARNA opened at $60.00 on Thursday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $48,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

