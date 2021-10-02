Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARNA. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.13.

Shares of ARNA opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $90.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 594.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,185,000 after purchasing an additional 880,841 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $28,709,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $23,565,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 617,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 270,850 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 670,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 243,656 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

